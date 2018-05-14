Lil Penny To Represent Magic at Draft Lottery 🔥

Lil Penny will accompany Orlando Magic co-founder Pat Williams during the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday, according to the Orlando Sentinel‘s Josh Robbins.

The miniature, trash-talking version of former Magic guard Penny Hardaway hopes to bring luck to his former franchise.

The Orlando Magic are hoping for some luck from Lil' Penny during the 2018 NBA Draft Lottery tomorrow night: https://t.co/qJ50bUOl9p. — Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) May 14, 2018

Orlando Magic officials have brought all sorts of good luck charms with them to the NBA Draft Lottery the last five years. […] This year, the Magic will rely on a decades-old, talking Lil’ Penny doll. Pat Williams, a co-founder of the Magic, intends to carry the toy into Chicago’s Palmer House Hilton for Tuesday night’s 2018 NBA Draft Lottery. Williams will sit in the room where four pingpong balls will be drawn from a lottery machine and hope the Magic win the top overall pick. The doll will sit close by.

