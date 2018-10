Report: Lonnie Walker IV Expected to Miss 6-8 Weeks with Meniscus Tear

San Antonio Spurs rookie Lonnie Walker IV will undergo surgery on Monday to repair a meniscus tear in his right knee, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic:

San Antonio Spurs first-round pick Lonnie Walker IV will undergo surgery on Monday to repair a right medial meniscus tear. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 6, 2018

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski further reports that Walker IV is expected to miss 6-8 weeks:

ESPN Source: Early timeframe for Spurs first-round pick Lonnie Walker, who’ll undergo surgery Monday for a meniscus tear: Six to eight weeks. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 6, 2018

Get better soon, Lonnie!

