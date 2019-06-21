After going undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft, Arizona State guard Luguentz Dort will sign a two-way contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Jonathan Givony of ESPN reports. Dort reportedly turned down offers to be selected as a draft-and-stash prospect.

Dort will join the Thunder after averaging 16.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in his lone NCAA season. Expect the physical guard to bounce back and forth between the big league club and the Oklahoma City Blue, refining his game and adapting it to the NBA level.

Dort could carve out a niche as a tough backcourt defender but will need to prove that he’s either big enough and a solid enough shooter to thrive.