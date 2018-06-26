Magic Johnson: Lonzo Will Be ‘More Aggressive’ Next Season

by June 26, 2018
2,326
lonzo ball magic johnson completely different

Magic Johnson says that Lonzo Ball will be a “different,” more aggressive player next season.

While speaking to Comcast SportsNet, Magic revealed that he broke down Lonzo’s game over three sessions this offseason, at Lonzo’s request.

“We’ve had now three films sessions. Yesterday was the third one. It was his call, his choice. He called me wanting to sit down and watch film with me.

“I broke down his game. I’m excited about… If you look at his body now, it’s completely different than last season. Also too, he’s been working on his ball handling, his floaters and his shot.

“You’re going to see a different Lonzo Ball next season. I think a more aggressive Lonzo Ball. A Lonzo Ball who will also still make his teammates better, but he’ll be looking for his shot because I need him to score.”

