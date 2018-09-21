Magic Johnson: Lonzo’s New Shot Looks ‘Beautiful’

Over the offseason, Lonzo Ball decided to tweak the form on his jumpshot.

After watching Lonzo at the Lakers‘ practice facility on Thursday, Magic Johnson had one word to describe Lonzo’s re-worked jumpshot: “Beautiful.”

You be the judge:

In the ZOne pic.twitter.com/5VIcrw1Y3v — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 8, 2018

Via ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk:

Johnson explained that Ball didn’t alter his motion as much as where he sets and releases his shot; he now brings the ball a bit more in front and straight away, with his follow-through also more out in front. “And, man, it is beautiful,” Johnson said. “We explained that this is going to be the most important offseason, and while he could be on the court, his shot looked great. He is going to be ready to have a breakout season and build on what he did last season, because it was only a couple of things he had to do better, and that was driving to the basket, finish and get the midrange in terms of getting his shot where he is on balance. It is not his shot. He just has to be on balance. … I am excited for Lonzo, and he is going to be fine.”

