Marcus Morris Is Confident He Can Put The Clamps On LeBron

by May 12, 2018
102

With the Eastern Conference Finals set to begin Sunday, Celtics forward Marcus Morris is confident he can guard LeBron James, via Jay King of The Athletic:

Morris did clarify, however, that not “one person” can shut down LeBron:

James has been absurd in the playoffs, averaging 34.3 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 9.0 assists on 55 percent shooting from the field.

RELATED
THROWBACK: LeBron Dropped 45 Points In 2012 ECF Game 6 Win Over Celtics 👑

   
