Marcus Morris Is Confident He Can Put The Clamps On LeBron

With the Eastern Conference Finals set to begin Sunday, Celtics forward Marcus Morris is confident he can guard LeBron James, via Jay King of The Athletic:

Marcus Morris not shying away from matchup with LeBron: “Personally, I think probably the best guy defending him in the league, outside of Kawhi.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) May 12, 2018

Morris did clarify, however, that not “one person” can shut down LeBron:

Because you guys are freaking out about this quote, here’s another one from Marcus Morris today: “One person can’t defend LeBron, that’s obvious.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) May 12, 2018

James has been absurd in the playoffs, averaging 34.3 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 9.0 assists on 55 percent shooting from the field.

