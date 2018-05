Cleveland dominated the Celtics (116-86) in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday, and LeBron James led the way with 27 points (on 8/12 shooting), 12 assists, 5 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocks.

At practice the following day, forward Marcus Morris admitted to reporters that he did not do a good enough job defending The King:

Game 4 is Monday night at 8:30pm ET.

RELATED

Marcus Morris Is Confident He Can Put The Clamps On LeBron