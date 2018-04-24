Marcus Smart Has Been Cleared Physically And May Play In Game 5 On Tuesday

by April 24, 2018
96

Celtics guard Marcus Smart, who has been out with a torn tendon in his right thumb, has apparently been cleared physically and will play in Game 5 on Tuesday “if he feels good” following morning workouts:

Smart had surgery in mid-March and there was doubt as to whether he’d be able to return at all this season. Friday marks exactly six weeks since the procedure.

The 24-year-old averaged 10.2 points, 4.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game before suffering the injury.

No. 2 Boston and No. 7 Milwaukee are knotted at 2-2 in their first round playoff series. Game 5 is set for 7pm ET Tuesday at TD Garden.

RELATED
Report: Marcus Smart Expected To Be Cleared To Return In Late April

 
