‘He’s Still Not Healthy’: Markelle Fultz Disagrees With Trainer’s Claim

by November 07, 2018
665

According to trainer Drew Hanlen, Markelle Fultz is “still not healthy,” seemingly referring to a mysterious shoulder injury that derailed his rookie season.

Both Fultz and Sixers head coach Brett Brown pushed back against the suggestion.

The second-year guard says he simply has the normal bumps and bruises of any other NBA player.

Per Philly.com:

“He’s been playing basketball and doing well, he’s fine,” Brown said of Fultz. “Nobody is 100 percent healthy, but he’s healthy enough to play basketball like JJ [Redick] is and Joel [Embiid] is.”

When Fultz was asked if he was healthy he didn’t hesitate in agreeing with his coach and said his shoulder feels great.

“For sure, I mean nobody is ever 100 percent healthy in this game,” he said. “You play five games in seven day, you get bumps and bruises, and that’s the life of the NBA… Everything feels good. You see me playing and I’m out here competing everyday.”

Trainer: Markelle Fultz Had the Yips Last Season

   
