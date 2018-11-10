Report: Miami Heat Pulled Josh Richardson from Jimmy Butler Trade Talks

The Wolves and Heat were on the verge of trading Jimmy Butler for Josh Richardson before the 2018-19 campaign tipped off.

But after a blazing start to the season, where the 25-year-old Richardson has averaged a career-high 20.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists, it seems the Heat could not bear to part with their blossoming two-way star, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Minnesota accomplished one of the goals it set for itself in trade talks: Sending Jimmy Butler to the Eastern Conference, not to a Western rival. A deal with Philadelphia made more sense for the Timberwolves once Miami pulled Josh Richardson out of talks. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 10, 2018

Richardson is on a team-friendly deal that pays him roughly $40 million over the next four seasons, while the 29-year old Butler is in-line for a massive extension this offseason with his new team, the Philadelphia 76ers.

