Report: Miami Heat Pulled Josh Richardson from Jimmy Butler Trade Talks

by November 10, 2018
395
Josh Richardson

The Wolves and Heat were on the verge of trading Jimmy Butler for Josh Richardson before the 2018-19 campaign tipped off.

But after a blazing start to the season, where the 25-year-old Richardson has averaged a career-high 20.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists, it seems the Heat could not bear to part with their blossoming two-way star, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Richardson is on a team-friendly deal that pays him roughly $40 million over the next four seasons, while the 29-year old Butler is in-line for a massive extension this offseason with his new team, the Philadelphia 76ers.

RELATED:
Wolves Trade Jimmy Butler to 76ers for Robert Covington and Dario Saric

  
