Report: Michael Porter Jr Could Be A Late-Lottery Pick

Missouri wing Michael Porter Jr could drop to the late lottery in the NBA Draft next month, according to ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony.

While guesting on the Woj Pod, Givony said “[Porter] has the biggest range of any prospect in this draft” (starting at 15:36):

“Michael Porter is going to be a really, really interesting guy in this draft. “People are going to want to bring him in at 2, 3, 4. But then, there are a lot of question marks there too. “The intel isn’t great. How is his physical going to turn out? “And so, could he be there at the end of the lottery too? He actually has the biggest range of any prospect in this draft to me.”

