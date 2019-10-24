Mitchell Robinson Upgraded After Missing Opener

by October 24, 2019
276
Mitchell Robinson of the New York Knicks

MOST RECENT

The New York Knicks made their 2019-20 debut last night but standout sophomore center Mitchell Robinson was stuck on the sidelines recovering from a recently sprained right ankle.

The 21-year-old big man – who had been in a walking boot for precautionary reasons – returned to practice for the franchise on Thursday and is officially listed as questionable for the team’s second game on Friday night.

Just because Robinson could potentially be available, however, that doesn’t mean he’s an automatic starter.

Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic spoke with Knicks coach David Fizdale and the bench boss said that he had been weighing whether to start Robinson or free agent signee Bobby Portis anyway.

Whether Mitchell was playing or not I probably was going to come to this conclusion,” Fizdale said.

Nothing is fixed over the course of a long NBA season, so even if Portis does get the nod early in the season there could still be plenty of room for Robinson to see opportunity.

Robinson averaged 7.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game in a hair more than 20 minutes of action last season.

In addition to struggling with the ankle sprain, Robinson is just one month removed from recovering from a knee injury sustained at the FIBA World Cup.

   
You Might Also Like
Marvin Bagley of the Sacramento Kings

Marvin Bagley To Miss 4-to-6 Weeks With Thumb Injury

2 hours ago
998
Nicolas Batum of the Charlotte Hornets

Nicolas Batum Out 3-to-4 Weeks With Fractured Finger

3 hours ago
106
Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat

Count ‘Em Up: 2019 NBA Rookie Debuts

5 hours ago
553

Devin Booker: ‘I Don’t Care About Getting 50 Anymore’

23 hours ago
2,661

Stephen Curry Responds to Michael Jordan: ‘I Think I’m Good’ for the Hall of Fame

1 day ago
4,366
Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler Sidelined To Miss Opener For Personal Reasons

1 day ago
2,576

TRENDING


Most Recent
Marvin Bagley of the Sacramento Kings

Marvin Bagley To Miss 4-to-6 Weeks With Thumb Injury

2 hours ago
998
Nicolas Batum of the Charlotte Hornets

Nicolas Batum Out 3-to-4 Weeks With Fractured Finger

3 hours ago
106
Mitchell Robinson of the New York Knicks

Mitchell Robinson Upgraded After Missing Opener

4 hours ago
276
Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat

Count ‘Em Up: 2019 NBA Rookie Debuts

5 hours ago
553

Post Up: Kyrie Drops 50 in Brooklyn, Kristaps and Luka Shine in Dallas

15 hours ago
1,279

The ‘Teal Blue’ Yeezy Boost 700 is Now Live on StockX

22 hours ago
752