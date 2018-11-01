NBA Players React to Derrick Rose’s Career-High 50 Points

by November 01, 2018
7,233

Halloween night became all about Derrick Rose, who dropped a career-high 50 points as his Timberwolves beat the Jazz 128-125. The performance put the NBA world into a frenzy. Here’s what some players around the league had to say:

View this post on Instagram

Living Legend 🌹

A post shared by Andrew Wiggins (@22wiggins) on

View this post on Instagram

THIS🌹MAN 🌹IS 🌹NICE🌹

A post shared by Karl-Anthony Towns (@karltowns) on

