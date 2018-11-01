NBA Players React to Derrick Rose’s Career-High 50 Points

Halloween night became all about Derrick Rose, who dropped a career-high 50 points as his Timberwolves beat the Jazz 128-125. The performance put the NBA world into a frenzy. Here’s what some players around the league had to say:

Every Basketball fan in the world should feel good for DRose. Tonite was an example of never giving up on yourself and when others believe in you. Amazing things can happen. I’m smiling like i scored 50! Congrts to a good dude! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 1, 2018

My dawg Pooh rose!!!! That shit is inspiring family…. You are one of the best PGs to EVER play this game killa, the world knows that too! — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) November 1, 2018

s/o to @drose for the 50 piece tonight!!! — Chris Paul (@CP3) November 1, 2018

That’s unbelievable D-Rose 50, wow keep ballin’… — Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) November 1, 2018

@drose LEGENDARY!!!!! Happy for you bro!!!!!! — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) November 1, 2018

Man couldn’t be more happy for d 🌹. Can only imagine the emotions after what he’s gone through. Well deserved. Hard work is undefeated 🙌🏾 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) November 1, 2018

50 ball for D. rose. Unreal. Happy for him!!! Legends never die — Evan Turner (@thekidet) November 1, 2018

Couldn’t be more false. He gave me kind words as a rookie. Coming from the MVP who had also torn his ACL before was big time. I hope his success continues vs every team but us https://t.co/jfkav9ZmJ7 — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) November 1, 2018

So happy for D Rose man!! — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) November 1, 2018

D rose!!! One of the greatest dudes out there!! He deserves all the praise he’s getting right now!! Congrats homie!! — Kyle Lowry (@Klow7) November 1, 2018

