The Drake vs. Pusha T feud is heating up, and NBA players are locked in.

Pusha began the beef when he came at Drake on “Infrared” off his latest album, referencing ghost writers. Drake fired back quickly, releasing “Duppy Freestyle,” a song that took shots at both Pusha and Kanye West.

Social media seemed to favor Drake in this opening round, but Pusha was not shy on his second diss track, which dropped Tuesday evening. To the surprise of rap fans, including those in the League, “The Story of Adidon” got way more personal and took the battle to another level:

😳 — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) May 30, 2018

Wow …. Pusha not playing huh. This is getting personal and I like it 😂😂 very cold summer , grab a blanket. People spilling all the tea 🍵 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) May 30, 2018

This is great . We’re about to get an emotional Drake. This album is going to be unbelievable. I need take care vibes mixed with anger and heartache. Thank you Pusha . Now we will all witness more greatness. — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) May 30, 2018

Im taking Drake in 6 … but Pusha surprised me https://t.co/0ebb5AOAVK — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) May 30, 2018

Yooo Pusha had to come at Drake like that???? 😂😂😂😂 It just became personal… — Garrett Temple (@GTemp14) May 30, 2018

Omg Pusha T — John Henson (@Johnhenson31) May 30, 2018

Woke up from my pre dinner to Pusha murdering Drake — Josh Hart (@joshhart) May 30, 2018

Imma tell y’all like how Craig told Smokey on Friday…. Y’all think @PUSHA_T is playing about his money! Lmao Push ain’t playing 0 games! #ThatBoyDifferent — Sean Kilpatrick Jr (@SeanKilpatrick) May 30, 2018

W T F DID PUSHA JUST DO!?!?!?!? 🤣 — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) May 30, 2018

🤔 1-1. Can’t give pusha a whole game for infrared https://t.co/7mr8xJOj31 — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) May 30, 2018

Drake beefin all summer = G O O D music all summer. Lol — Terrence Ross (@TFlight31) May 30, 2018

NOBODY GOT BODIED lol but pusha said some fighting words 😂😂😂 — malcolm delaney (@foe23) May 30, 2018

Who’s coming out on top?

