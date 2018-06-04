NBA Players React to Game 2 of the NBA Finals

by June 04, 2018
The Golden State Warriors took care of business in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, beating the Cavaliers 122-103 at Oracle.

It was two-time MVP Stephen Curry (33 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists) who stole the show, nailing a Finals-record nine 3-pointers. Players around the League were amazed by the performance:

LeBron James followed up his 51/8/8 Game 1 with 29 points, 9 rebounds, and 13 assists in the losing effort:

The #freerodneyhood movement (Hood logged four minutes of garbage time in Game 2) has certainly been gaining momentum on NBA Twitter:

The series heads to Quicken Loans Arena for Game 3 on Wednesday. Tip-off is 9pm ET.

