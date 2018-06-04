NBA Players React to Game 2 of the NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors took care of business in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, beating the Cavaliers 122-103 at Oracle.

It was two-time MVP Stephen Curry (33 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists) who stole the show, nailing a Finals-record nine 3-pointers. Players around the League were amazed by the performance:

Greatest shooter of all time. — kuz (@kylekuzma) June 4, 2018

Sheesh Steph — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) June 4, 2018

Damn Steph was 6-20 ten mins ago . Now he breaking the finals record for treys 😂 sheesh . Man jumper stupid — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) June 4, 2018

Steph moves without the ball better than anybody, and then he makes shots that you don’t even expect people to attempt!!! — Garrett Temple (@GTemp17) June 4, 2018

That’s usually when I throw the controller! 🎮 #VideoGameSteph 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Justin Anderson (@JusAnderson1) June 4, 2018

LeBron James followed up his 51/8/8 Game 1 with 29 points, 9 rebounds, and 13 assists in the losing effort:

As great is Bron is, just no way he can sustain that every single play.. The role players have to help to even make this competitive.. But truly needs another superstar ( and more) against this juggernaut. — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) June 4, 2018

Facts.. next season he’ll have more https://t.co/UqQUn9EWHq — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) June 4, 2018

Bron make this game look so easy. Out there going through the motions and damn near got a triple double and the third quarter not even over yet #freerodneyhood — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) June 4, 2018

The #freerodneyhood movement (Hood logged four minutes of garbage time in Game 2) has certainly been gaining momentum on NBA Twitter:

Play @rodneyhood this series he can help — Reggie Bullock (@ReggieBullock35) June 4, 2018

Put my man Hoodie in — Trevor Booker (@35_Fitz) June 4, 2018

The series heads to Quicken Loans Arena for Game 3 on Wednesday. Tip-off is 9pm ET.

