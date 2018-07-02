NBA Players React to LeBron James Signing with the Lakers 📱

by July 02, 2018
6,771

NBA Twitter was firing on all cylinders when LeBron James signed a 4-year, $154 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, and NBA players were hopping in on the social media hoopla, too. Check out how the James’ future teammates and competitors reacted to the King’s decision to head to Hollywood.

The players currently on the Los Angeles Lakers’ roster were hype for their incoming teammate.

RELATED: 2018 NBA Free Agency Tracker

 

You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Lakers Trade Offers for Kawhi Leonard ‘Unacceptable’

2 hours ago
7,345
NBA

LeBron James Says Goodbye to Northeast Ohio

3 hours ago
2,273
NBA

LeBron James Called Kobe Bryant Prior to Choosing the Lakers

4 hours ago
18,253
NBA

🚨 LEBRON JAMES Agrees to Four-Year, $154 Million Deal with LAKERS 🚨

16 hours ago
4,846
LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Paul George
NBA

2018 NBA Free Agent Tracker

1 day ago
18,689
NBA

Who Has the Best Twitter Fingers in the NBA? 😂🤔

2 days ago
685
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Meet 2HYPE: The YouTube Basketball Factory 🏀

31 mins ago
18
jj redick sixers

Report: JJ Redick Agrees To One-Year Deal with Sixers

51 mins ago
307

Report: Lakers Trade Offers for Kawhi Leonard ‘Unacceptable’

2 hours ago
7,345

NBA Players React to LeBron James Signing with the Lakers 📱

2 hours ago
6,771

Thon Maker Involved in Massive FIBA Brawl

3 hours ago
2,384