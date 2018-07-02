NBA Players React to LeBron James Signing with the Lakers 📱

NBA Twitter was firing on all cylinders when LeBron James signed a 4-year, $154 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, and NBA players were hopping in on the social media hoopla, too. Check out how the James’ future teammates and competitors reacted to the King’s decision to head to Hollywood.

Whaaaaaaaat😳 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) July 2, 2018

The perfect setup……see the entire master plan….:.that boy smart — Mario Chalmers (@mchalmers15) July 2, 2018

Bron gonna be a free agent just in time to play with his son . That’s a bar ✊🏾 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) July 2, 2018

Whoaaaa….Lebron gone?!? Out the East too lol — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) July 2, 2018

It’s about to be a all out war in the east this year. — Terrence Ross (@TFlight31) July 2, 2018

2k all time Lakers team is officially non useable! — Wade Baldwin IV (@The_Fourth_Wade) July 2, 2018

The Lakers are now worth 200 billion dollars — Trevor Booker (@35_Fitz) July 2, 2018

We heard that shit before https://t.co/J8sVLCEk2H — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) July 2, 2018

I guess everybody can sign now….. since LBJ committed to the Lakers…Crazy how 1 man hold up Free Agency…😂💯💯💯 — DeMarre Carroll (@DeMarreCarroll1) July 2, 2018

Wake up from a nap to see y’all going crazy. Bout time lol — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) July 2, 2018

Oh man Staples center is bouta be on fire — Josh Richardson (@J_Rich1) July 2, 2018

Gotta love the West😏 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) July 2, 2018

The players currently on the Los Angeles Lakers’ roster were hype for their incoming teammate.

Y’all really thought he was gonna pass up the greatest city in the world… #TheKingIsHere 👑 — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) July 2, 2018

😳😳 — Ivica Zubac (@ivicazubac) July 2, 2018

The SHOW is back — Josh Hart (@joshhart) July 2, 2018

