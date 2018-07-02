NBA Players React to LeBron James Signing with the Lakers 📱

NBA Twitter was firing on all cylinders when LeBron James signed a 4-year, $154 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, and NBA players were hopping in on the social media hoopla, too. Check out how the James’ future teammates and competitors reacted to the King’s decision to head to Hollywood.
Whaaaaaaaat😳
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) July 2, 2018
Welcome to the family @KingJames #lakers4life #striveforgreatness @JeanieBuss @MagicJohnson and RP well done!!! 🙌🏾
— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) July 2, 2018
The perfect setup……see the entire master plan….:.that boy smart
— Mario Chalmers (@mchalmers15) July 2, 2018
Bron gonna be a free agent just in time to play with his son . That’s a bar ✊🏾
— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) July 2, 2018
Whoaaaa….Lebron gone?!? Out the East too lol
— Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) July 2, 2018
It’s about to be a all out war in the east this year.
— Terrence Ross (@TFlight31) July 2, 2018
2k all time Lakers team is officially non useable!
— Wade Baldwin IV (@The_Fourth_Wade) July 2, 2018
Omg.. pic.twitter.com/O63FiVOPUs
— Bam Adebayo💥 (@Bam1of1) July 2, 2018
The Lakers are now worth 200 billion dollars
— Trevor Booker (@35_Fitz) July 2, 2018
We heard that shit before https://t.co/J8sVLCEk2H
— Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) July 2, 2018
I guess everybody can sign now….. since LBJ committed to the Lakers…Crazy how 1 man hold up Free Agency…😂💯💯💯
— DeMarre Carroll (@DeMarreCarroll1) July 2, 2018
Wake up from a nap to see y’all going crazy. Bout time lol
— Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) July 2, 2018
Oh man Staples center is bouta be on fire
— Josh Richardson (@J_Rich1) July 2, 2018
Gotta love the West😏
— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) July 2, 2018
The players currently on the Los Angeles Lakers’ roster were hype for their incoming teammate.
Y’all really thought he was gonna pass up the greatest city in the world… #TheKingIsHere 👑
— Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) July 2, 2018
— kuz (@kylekuzma) July 2, 2018
LAKESHOWWWW. @KingJames let’s go my brotha💪🏽 let’s rock
— kuz (@kylekuzma) July 2, 2018
😳😳
— Ivica Zubac (@ivicazubac) July 2, 2018
The SHOW is back
— Josh Hart (@joshhart) July 2, 2018
