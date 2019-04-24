NBA Releases Official List Of Early Entry Draft Candidates

The NBA has unveiled its official list of early entry candidates for the 2019 NBA Draft. The batch of 233 players are now eligible to participate in the process leading up to the June event.

Of course players may and in many cases will remove themselves as early entry candidates by formally informing the league before the end of the day on June 10th. That deadline is slightly earlier, May 29th, for players who wish to retain NCAA eligibility.

A total of 175 college players and 58 international prospects comprise the list and will be able to participate in team workouts and even the NBA Combine if they are invited. Players may also hire certain agents to represent them without losing their college eligibility.

Last year, 235 players submitted their names as early entry candidates for the 2018 draft and only 92 kept their names in through the final deadline. This 2019 list should shrink similarly by the end of the process, allowing players the opportunity to return to their NCAA or international programs and improve their draft stock for next season.

Several players who withdrew their name from consideration in 2018 are in the mix to procure a first-round spot in 2019, including Bruno Fernando, P.J. Washington and Shamorie Ponds.

Related: Draft class’ biggest names declare



Related: Tie-breakers broken ahead of NBA lottery