Early Entry Candidates For 2019 NBA Draft

The deadline for prospects to submit their names as early-entry candidates for the 2019 NBA Draft came and went last night. All players who followed the appropriate steps will now be able to gauge their draft stock without forfeiting their NCAA eligibility.

Players who declared in time will be free to participate in NBA workouts and even perform at next month’s NBA Combine if invited, all while retaining the option to return to their NCAA club so long as they withdraw their name by May 29th.

Early entrants not concerned with their NCAA eligibility will have until June 10 to remove their name from the list of draftable candidates.

Below are some of the highest profile names to make themselves available as early entry draft candidates, a group headlined by unprecedented physical force Zion Williamson and mid-major point guard superstar Ja Morant.

Below is Tankathon’s current NBA Draft Big Board with links to SLAM Newswire posts that take a deeper look at the prospects and what they might be able to expect come June.

