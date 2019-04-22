Early Entry Candidates For 2019 NBA Draft

by April 22, 2019
212
Zion Williamson of the Duke Blue Devils, Jarrett Culver of the Texas Tech Red Raiders

The deadline for prospects to submit their names as early-entry candidates for the 2019 NBA Draft came and went last night. All players who followed the appropriate steps will now be able to gauge their draft stock without forfeiting their NCAA eligibility.

Players who declared in time will be free to participate in NBA workouts and even perform at next month’s NBA Combine if invited, all while retaining the option to return to their NCAA club so long as they withdraw their name by May 29th.

Early entrants not concerned with their NCAA eligibility will have until June 10 to remove their name from the list of draftable candidates.

Below are some of the highest profile names to make themselves available as early entry draft candidates, a group headlined by unprecedented physical force Zion Williamson and mid-major point guard superstar Ja Morant.

Below is Tankathon’s current NBA Draft Big Board with links to SLAM Newswire posts that take a deeper look at the prospects and what they might be able to expect come June.

  1. Zion Williamson
  2. Ja Morant
  3. Jarrett Culver
  4. Brandon Clarke
  5. R.J. Barrett
  6. Cam Reddish
  7. Jaxson Hayes
  8. De’Andre Hunter
  9. Bol Bol
  10. Sekou Doumbouya
  11. Coby White
  12. Darius Garland
  13. Bruno Fernando
  14. Tyler Herro
  15. Goga Bitadze
  16. Romeo Langford
  17. Grant Williams
  18. Nickeil Alexander-Walker
  19. P.J. Washington
  20. Rui Hachimura
  21. Nassir Little
  22. Kevin Porter Jr.
  23. Jontay Porter
  24. Matisse Thybulle (senior, no need to declare)
  25. Cameron Johnson (senior, no need to declare)
  26. Talen Horton-Tucker
  27. Keldon Johnson
  28. Chuma Okeke
  29. Shamorie Ponds
  30. Ty Jerome

Related: Tie-breakers broken ahead of NBA Lottery

 
