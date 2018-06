In the days leading up to the 2018 Draft, we caught up with some NBA rookies and asked them to share their favorite emoji.

There was only one catch: They had to give their best impression of the emoji as well.

As you could guess, some emojis are more difficult to pull off than others. 🤣

Trae: 😉

Bamba: 😂

Brunson: 🙈 Rookies give their favorite emojis at the #SLAMDraftSuite pic.twitter.com/RDhcGHEZSl — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) June 22, 2018

