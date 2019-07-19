NBA Veteran Kosta Koufos To Become Highest Paid American In EuroLeague

by July 19, 2019
Kosta Koufos of the Sacramento Kings

NBA veteran Kosta Koufos has agreed to a deal with EuroLeague squad CSKA Moscow, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. The two-year, $6 million deal with an option to return to the NBA will make him the highest paid American in Europe.

Koufos, a native of Canton, Ohio, spent the past four seasons with the Sacramento Kings and will now ply his trade for the Russian club fresh off of a EuroLeague championship.

The 30-year-old rim protector averaged 3.7 points and 4.2 rebounds per game for the Kings last season in limited action.

Koufos will join Ron Baker, Dragan Bender and Darrun Hilliard on his new club.

 
