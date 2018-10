In honor of Lou Williams‘ 32nd birthday, reminisce on this masterpiece from last season, where he shot an insane 59 percent from the field, splashed eight threes and even managed an impressive 7 assists to go with his career-high 50 points against the Warriors.

Watch below to relive the two-time Sixth Man of the Year’s legendary performance:

So far this season, Lou Will is putting up 16.6 points per game off the bench.

