Report: Nick Young Arrested at Traffic Stop in L.A.

Nick Young was arrested on Friday for refusing to cooperate with police during a routine traffic violation in Los Angeles, reports TMZ.

Young, 33, was pulled over just before midnight in Hollywood.

Nick Young of the Golden State Warriors was arrested in Hollywood late Friday night, TMZ Sports has learned.https://t.co/liLDa9Bb9B — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) August 25, 2018

Video of the incident shows Swaggy P against a wall where he was handcuffed and taken into custody.

