Report: Nick Young Arrested at Traffic Stop in L.A.

by August 25, 2018
1,562
nick young arrested traffic stop

Nick Young was arrested on Friday for refusing to cooperate with police during a routine traffic violation in Los Angeles, reports TMZ.

Young, 33, was pulled over just before midnight in Hollywood.

Video of the incident shows Swaggy P against a wall where he was handcuffed and taken into custody.

