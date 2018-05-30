Rumor: Nuggets Could Use 14th Pick To Offload Faried

by May 30, 2018
516
kenneth faried 14th pick nuggets

The Denver Nuggets may have to use the 14th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft to offload Kenneth Faried‘s contract, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Faried, 28, is owed $13.8 million next season on the final year of his contract.

During ESPN’s mock draft special on Tuesday, Woj said Denver has tried to get off Faried’s contract for over a year (via Denver Stiff’s Ryan Blackburn).

“The Nuggets have been trying to get off of Kenneth Faried’s contract for a year plus.

“They’re a candidate to use that 14th pick to get off of that salary.”

Stop Sleeping On The Denver Nuggets’ Young Backcourt

 
