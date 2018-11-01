Nuggets Unveil New ‘City Edition’ Uniforms 🌈

by November 01, 2018
52

The Denver Nuggets have unveiled a “city edition” uniform that honors the classic design retired 25 years ago:

The new threads were inspired by Denver’s OG Rainbow Skyline jersey, which was worn from 1981-1993.

It will debut on Tuesday, Nov. 13 against the Rockets and will be rocked for six additional games this season.

