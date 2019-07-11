Oklahoma City Thunder Draft Picks From 2020 To 2026

Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti has been busy this week. The executive was forced into a last-minute rebuild and, within the span of a week, netted eight first-round draft picks, in addition to several other assets.

All told, the Thunder will have a staggering 15 first-round draft picks between 2020 and 2026. Here’s what OKC has to look forward to as they bid farewell to the Russell Westbrook Era in Oklahoma and brace for what comes next.

Year Team Protection? Swap? 2020 OKC 1-20 No 2020 DEN 11-30 No 2021 OKC 1-30 w/ HOU (5-30) 2021 MIA 1-30 w/ HOU (5-30) 2022 OKC 1-14 2022 LAC 1-30 2023 OKC 1-30 w/ LAC 2023 MIA 15-30 2024 OKC 1-30 2024 LAC 1-30 2024 HOU 5-30 2025 OKC 1-30 w/ LAC or HOU (5-30) 2026 OKC 1-30 2026 LAC 1-30 2026 HOU 5-30

