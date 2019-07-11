Oklahoma City Thunder Draft Picks From 2020 To 2026

Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti has been busy this week. The executive was forced into a last-minute rebuild and, within the span of a week, netted eight first-round draft picks, in addition to several other assets.

All told, the Thunder will have a staggering 15 first-round draft picks between 2020 and 2026. Here’s what OKC has to look forward to as they bid farewell to the Russell Westbrook Era in Oklahoma and brace for what comes next.

YearTeamProtection?Swap?
2020OKC1-20No
2020DEN11-30No
2021OKC1-30w/ HOU (5-30)
2021MIA1-30w/ HOU (5-30)
2022OKC1-14
2022LAC1-30
2023OKC1-30w/ LAC
2023MIA15-30
2024OKC1-30
2024LAC1-30
2024HOU5-30
2025OKC1-30 w/ LAC or HOU (5-30)
2026OKC1-30
2026LAC1-30
2026HOU5-30

