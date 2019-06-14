The NBA continues to progress toward a list of 20 green room invites ahead of the 2019 NBA Draft. Most recently, Jonathan Givony of ESPN reports, the league has extended offers to Georgian center Goga Bitadze, Kentucky’s Keldon Johnson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker of Virginia Tech.

Bitadze is the No. 2-ranked center on the board behind Jaxson Hayes while Johnson and Alexander-Walker are swingmen projected to land in the 15-25 range.

Of course the additions of those three players to the list of 16 players that we already know have received invites leaves one more vacancy.

Givony speculates that Bol Bol, Cam Johnson, Mfiondu Kabengele and KZ Okpala would be the most likely candidates.

Other potential fits for that last invite could be Grant Williams or Kevin Porter Jr.

Here’s a complete list of the players that we know have received invites…

2019 NBA Draft Green Room Invites

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

R.J. Barrett

Goga Bitadze

Brandon Clarke

Jarrett Culver

Sekou Doumbouya

Darius Garland

Rui Hachimura

Jaxson Hayes

Tyler Herro

De’Andre Hunter

Keldon Johnson

Romeo Langford

Nassir Little

Ja Morant

Cam Reddish

P.J. Washington

Coby White

Zion Williamson