Riley: Hassan Whiteside Has To Change ’99 Percent’ of His Thinking

Pat Riley says Hassan Whiteside needs to transform “99 percent” of his thinking to be effective for the Miami Heat.

In his season wrap-up media session, Riley said he wants to help Whiteside, but Whiteside needs to be willing to “help himself” (via the Sun-Sentinel)

Pat Riley suggests intervention with Hassan Whiteside, Erik Spoelstra. https://t.co/62sld9cfyN. Says Whiteside was not good enough in playoffs, not in playoff shape. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) April 30, 2018

“The disconnect between he and Spo, that’s going to take a discussion between them and it’s going to take thought on the part of Coach and also Hassan. “How will Hassan transform his thinking—99 percent of it—to get the kind of improvement that Spo wants so he can be effective?” […] “How does he make himself effective? To do the things he needs to do—defend, rebound, shot-blocking—all of those things that he did that we fell in love with the first year, second year? “He had a bad year this year. He’s got to come back strong next year. I’m going to try to help him as much as I can. “I’m going to try to help [Whiteside and Spo] so we can keep him on the court 30 minutes a game. But he’s got to help himself.”

