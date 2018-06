Paul George says the Pacers declining Lance Stephenson‘s $4.3 million option is an example of why players should “do what’s right for YOU!”

In a post on Instagram, George wrote, “Wow and I was the bad guy huh?!”—referring to the criticism he received for asking out of Indiana last summer.

