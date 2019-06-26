Pelicans Decline To Extend Qualifying Offer To Stanley Johnson

The New Orleans Pelicans have chosen to not extend a qualifying offer to Stanley Johnson, Shams Charania of The Athletic tweets. That means Johnson, 23, will be an unrestricted free agent when the 2019-20 season officially begins.

By choosing not to extend Johnson, the Pelicans clear his $4.9 million cap hold off their books, bringing them to approximately $28 million as free agency approaches.

Johnson didn’t get much of an opportunity to prove himself in New Orleans after coming over from Detroit mid-season but had previously established himself as a physical perimeter defender. Johnson averaged 6.9 points and 3.3 rebounds per game over the course of 2018-19.