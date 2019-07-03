Pistons Agree To Deal With Markieff Morris

by July 03, 2019
658
Markieff Morris of the Oklahoma City Thunder

The Detroit Pistons have agreed to a deal with Markieff Morris, Shams Charania of The Athletic writes. Morris will suit up for the same squad that his twin brother Marcus Morris played for from 2015 to 2017.

Morris spent last season with the Wizards and Thunder but wasn’t heavily utilized in the back half of 2018-19 in Oklahoma City. He’ll arrive in Detroit as an affordable depth piece for a team eager to get back to the postseason.

According to Rod Beard of the Detroit News, Morris will earn the bi-annuel exception, worth $3.7 million. ESPN’s Jordan Schultz separately tweeted that the forward will be on a two-year deal

Morris averaged 11.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game for the Wizards before being dealt, in just north of 26 minutes of action.

    
