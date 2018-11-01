Post Up: Derrick Rose Sets New Career High With 50 Points 🔥

Jazz 125 (4-3), Timberwolves 128 (4-4)

Derrick Rose set a new career high with 50 points, putting on a masterful performance while leading his team to a win without Jimmy Butler. Rose’s night drew incredible praise from around the league.

Rookie of the Year. MVP. 50-point bucket getter. There's been a lot on D-Rose's journey, but his determination is undeniable pic.twitter.com/Hz1iHCQ6q6 — SLAM (@SLAMonline) November 1, 2018

Mavericks 113 (2-6), Lakers 114 (3-5)

Luka Doncic and the Mavs had victory in their sights right before LeBron James closed out the game with a go-ahead free throw. James finished with 29 points, six assists and five rebounds.

After his go-ahead free throw to win the game, LeBron says "it’s Halloween so we had to give the crowd a scare” 🎃😂 (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/fA86bj9ZrP — SLAM (@SLAMonline) November 1, 2018

Nuggets 108 (6-1), Bulls 107 (2-6)

Denver improved to 6-1 on the season thanks to Paul Millsap’s putback layup with only 0.1 remaining. Nikola Jokic led the team with 22 points and 12 rebounds.

Pistons 119 (4-3), Nets 120 (3-5)

Brooklyn has Spencer Dinwiddie to thank for its win against Detroit. The guard stepped up with regulation winding down to hit a bucket to force it into OT. Then he hit a 3-pointer to put his team up for good and head home with the W. He finished with 25 points.

Spencer Dinwiddie got the clutch bucket to send it to OT, then he hit the game-winner *in* OT. Salute, @SDinwiddie_25 (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/ww3zbpZIsl — SLAM (@SLAMonline) November 1, 2018

Pacers 107 (5-3), Knicks 101 (2-6)

This one came down to another clutch performance, this time from Victor Oladipo. The guard hit a fadeaway 3-pointer to put his team up in the closing seconds for good. Teammate Domantas Sabonis finished with 30 points.

Pelicans 121 (4-3), Warriors 131 (8-1)

The return of Anthony Davis for New Orleans wasn’t enough to overcome the mighty Warriors. Steph Curry dropped 37 points on the Pelicans while Draymond Green added 16 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists.

The tunnel shot from Steph Curry never gets old (via @warriors) pic.twitter.com/Cf9IL3nXms — SLAM (@SLAMonline) November 1, 2018

Spurs 120 (5-2), Suns 90 (1-6)

The duo of DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge once again paced the Spurs to victory behind their 25 and 24 points, respectively. The game marked Devin Booker’s third straight missed game due to a hamstring injury.

OH MY RUDY 😱 pic.twitter.com/bIRqARv7UG — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 1, 2018

