Post Up: Kevin Durant Takes Over in Fourth Quarter vs. Knicks

Warriors 128 (5-1), Knicks 100 (1-5)

Kevin Durant stepped up big time in the Big Apple. Durant dropped 41 points on the Knicks, who had no stop for him. New York flirted with the upset coming into the fourth quarter, but Durant turned it on in closing time, registering 25 points in the final period and hitting tough bucket after tough bucket. The performance evoked Durant’s infamous run at Rucker Park.

LOOK at these two shots compared to one another. He really did hit 'em with the Rucker Park special pic.twitter.com/TX3TlSAKgs — SLAM (@SLAMonline) October 27, 2018

Nets 115 (2-3), Pelicans 117 (4-0)

Another night, another game dominated by the Pelicans duo of Jrue Holiday and Anthony Davis. Holiday came up clutch with three seconds left to put New Orleans up for good; he finished with 26 points and five assists. Davis put in 18 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks as well.

D’Angelo Russell kept Brooklyn in it until the final buzzer with 24 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Mavericks 107 (2-3), Raptors 116 (6-0)

The Raptors’ win in this one pushed their record to 6-0, the best start in franchise history. Kawhi Leonard kept up his impressive comeback season with 21 points, nine rebounds and five assists on the night. Teammate Kyle Lowry added 20 points and 12 assists as well.

Mavs rookie Luka Doncic looked composed yet again, registering 22 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Then we hit ‘em with the hotline

K. Lowry with the dance moves pic.twitter.com/4Kk4rFaqrX — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) October 27, 2018

Bulls 106 (1-4), Hornets 135 (3-3)

Kemba Walker put on a show in Charlotte, dancing and driving his way to 30 points in just 26 minutes. Miles Bridges and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist each added 15 points of their own off the bench. Zach LaVine continued his strong start to the season with 20 points for the Bulls.

Kemba isn't playing around this season. 🔥 📊: 30 PTS | 6 REB | 7 AST | 26 MIN#Hornets30 pic.twitter.com/gtrT0clPgd — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 27, 2018

Clippers 133 (3-2), Rockets 113 (1-4)

James Harden’s absence was too much to make up for, with Houston struggling to get much scoring from its starters. However, Carmelo Anthony wasn’t to blame for that, putting in 24 points during his first start of the season.

Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell dominated Houston off the bench with a combined 53 points.

Bucks 125 (5-0), Timberwolves 95 (2-4)

Every single Buck that touched the floor Friday night scored; this balanced attack from Milwaukee meant Giannis Antetokounmpo only had to play 23 minutes with the win in tow from the jump. Khris Middleton and Ersan Ilyasova shared the team lead for points with 16 each.

Wizards 112 (1-4), Kings 116 (3-3)

Washington and Sacramento battled until the very end in a tightly contested game throughout. Nemanja Bjelica (26 points, 12 rebounds) and De’Aaron Fox (18 points, nine assists) spurred the Kings to the win. John Wall (26 points, eight assists) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (22 points, nine rebounds) paved the Wizards.

RELATED:

Kevin Durant: ‘I Am Thinking About the Money I’m Going to Get’