Poster Released for Space Jam Sequel Featuring LeBron James 🍿

by September 19, 2018
610

LeBron James‘ move to Hollywood’s team is already making waves off the hardwood.

A Space Jam sequel starring James looks like it’s in the works after SpringHill Entertainment — a company founded by James and business partner Maverick Carter — teased a poster on its social channels.

Per Hollywood Reporter, the “R. Coogler” listed as producer is Ryan Coogler, who recently directed Black Panther and Creed. Terence Nance is listed as director.

“The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie,” James told Hollywood Reporter, “It’s so much bigger. I’d just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don’t just give up on their dreams. And I think Ryan [Coogler] did that for a lot of people.”

Filming is expected to begin during the 2019 NBA offseason.

The first Space Jam movie starring Michael Jordan made its debut in 1996.

RELATED: LeBron James Producing NBC Comedy Series Based on Ben Simmons 👀

You Might Also Like
NBA

DeMarcus Cousins: Lakers ‘Got a Chance’ to Beat Golden State

5 hours ago
4,624
NBA

LeBron James to Executive Produce Basketball Drama for NBC

2 days ago
1,038
NBA

Luke Walton: Lakers Can Be Title Contenders

2 days ago
6,306
NBA

Travis Scott and Sheck Wes Put on a Show for LeBron ‼️

4 days ago
3,633
NBA

Kevin Love Ready to Lead Post-LeBron Cavs

1 week ago
5,796
lebron james reinvent lakers ray allen
NBA

Ray Allen: ‘LeBron Has to Reinvent Himself’ with Lakers

1 week ago
10,499
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Poster Released for Space Jam Sequel Featuring LeBron James 🍿

54 mins ago
610

Report: Mark Cuban to Donate $10 Million Following Investigation into Mavs’ Workplace

2 hours ago
90

Report: Jimmy Butler Requests Trade from Timberwolves 👀

2 hours ago
2,156

DeMarcus Cousins: Lakers ‘Got a Chance’ to Beat Golden State

5 hours ago
4,624

Brett Brown: Ben Simmons Won’t Be Defined By Jumpshot

9 hours ago
1,009