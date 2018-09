Poster Released for Space Jam Sequel Featuring LeBron James 🍿

LeBron James‘ move to Hollywood’s team is already making waves off the hardwood.

A Space Jam sequel starring James looks like it’s in the works after SpringHill Entertainment — a company founded by James and business partner Maverick Carter — teased a poster on its social channels.

Per Hollywood Reporter, the “R. Coogler” listed as producer is Ryan Coogler, who recently directed Black Panther and Creed. Terence Nance is listed as director.

โ€œTheย Space Jamย collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie,โ€ James told Hollywood Reporter, โ€œIt’s so much bigger. I’d just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don’t just give up on their dreams. And I think Ryan [Coogler] did that for a lot of people.โ€

Filming is expected to begin during the 2019 NBA offseason.

The first Space Jam movie starring Michael Jordan made its debut in 1996.

RELATED:ย LeBron James Producing NBC Comedy Series Based on Ben Simmons ๐Ÿ‘€