Poster Released for Space Jam Sequel Featuring LeBron James 🍿

LeBron James‘ move to Hollywood’s team is already making waves off the hardwood.

A Space Jam sequel starring James looks like it’s in the works after SpringHill Entertainment — a company founded by James and business partner Maverick Carter — teased a poster on its social channels.

Per Hollywood Reporter, the “R. Coogler” listed as producer is Ryan Coogler, who recently directed Black Panther and Creed. Terence Nance is listed as director.

“The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie,” James told Hollywood Reporter, “It’s so much bigger. I’d just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don’t just give up on their dreams. And I think Ryan [Coogler] did that for a lot of people.”

Filming is expected to begin during the 2019 NBA offseason.

The first Space Jam movie starring Michael Jordan made its debut in 1996.

