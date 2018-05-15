Report: Raptors Explored DeMar DeRozan Trades Before Season

The Toronto Raptors “quietly explored” trades involving DeMar DeRozan last offseason, according to the NYT‘s Marc Stein.

DeRozan, 28, has two years (and $55.5 million) left on his deal with Toronto before he can opt-out.

Word is that the Raptors quietly explored their DeMar DeRozan trade options last summer — before they had any inkling that a breakout season was looming — and I’d fully expect Toronto to explore those possibilities again.

Not just with DeRozan but with anyone and everyone on the roster.