Report: Raptors Explored DeMar DeRozan Trades Before Season

by May 15, 2018
The Toronto Raptors “quietly explored” trades involving DeMar DeRozan last offseason, according to the NYT‘s Marc Stein.

DeRozan, 28, has two years (and $55.5 million) left on his deal with Toronto before he can opt-out.

Word is that the Raptors quietly explored their DeMar DeRozan trade options last summer — before they had any inkling that a breakout season was looming — and I’d fully expect Toronto to explore those possibilities again.

Not just with DeRozan but with anyone and everyone on the roster.

