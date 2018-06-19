Report: Raptors Shopping Norman Powell

The Toronto Raptors have been gauging interest in trades involving Norman Powell, according to TSN’s Josh Lewenberg.

Last summer, Powell inked a four-year, $42 million extension, which begins on July 1.

Norman Powell is also a noteworthy trade chip. The Raptors have already been gauging interest in the 25-year-old guard ahead of the draft, sources tell TSN. After signing a four-year, $42-million extension in the fall, Powell turned in a disappointing third NBA season, losing his starting job in November and then falling out of the rotation altogether.

