Report: Raptors Shopping Norman Powell

by June 19, 2018
2,667
norman powell trade raptors

The Toronto Raptors have been gauging interest in trades involving Norman Powell, according to TSN’s Josh Lewenberg.

Last summer, Powell inked a four-year, $42 million extension, which begins on July 1.

Norman Powell is also a noteworthy trade chip. The Raptors have already been gauging interest in the 25-year-old guard ahead of the draft, sources tell TSN.

After signing a four-year, $42-million extension in the fall, Powell turned in a disappointing third NBA season, losing his starting job in November and then falling out of the rotation altogether.

