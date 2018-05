The NBA has fined Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri $25,000 for walking on the court during Game 3 “to verbally confront game officials.”

Ujiri was apparently angered by a call that went against the Raps towards the end of the first half. A basket by forward Serge Ibaka was originally counted and then waved off after the refs huddled.

RELATED

DeMar DeRozan Frustrated By Game 3 Benching