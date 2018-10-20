Relive One of LeBron’s Epic Performances at Staples Center 🍿

Lakers fans are definitely accustomed to seeing LeBron James balling out in Staples Center…just not in a purple and gold jersey.

Back in 2008, when he was still in his first stint with the Cavaliers, The King put up 41 points and 9 rebounds to lead his team to a 98-95 victory over Kobe Bryant‘s Lakers. Mamba had 33 points and 12 boards of his own in the loss.

Check out the highlights below:

Now, Lakers fans, the King is all yours.

