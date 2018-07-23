Report: Carmelo Anthony Intends to Sign with the Rockets 🚀

by July 23, 2018
1,379

Carmelo Anthony intends to sign with the Houston Rockets upon clearing waivers, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times:

Melo, who is “expected to receive” a one-year deal at the League’s veteran minimum of $2.4 million, has to wait to become a free agent until his pending trade from Oklahoma City to Atlanta is finalized.

The Hawks have already agreed to release Anthony and he will still be paid the scheduled $27.9 million from his previous contract next season.

RELATED
James Harden: Carmelo ‘Would Be A Great Acquisition’ for Rockets

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Enes Kanter: NBA Only Has ‘Five Teams’

6 hours ago
19,969
harden carmelo rockets
NBA

James Harden: Carmelo ‘Would Be A Great Acquisition’ for Rockets

3 days ago
5,246
NBA

Patrick Beverley: ‘I’m Real Anti-Warriors’

3 days ago
8,285
NBA

Report: Carmelo Anthony Traded to Hawks in Three-Team Deal

4 days ago
4,966
carmelo anthony dennis schroder trade
NBA

Report: Hawks, Thunder Discussing Carmelo-Schroder Trade

5 days ago
11,042
daryl morey sixers
NBA

Report: Sixers Attempted to Hire Away Daryl Morey from Rockets

6 days ago
848
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Isaiah Thomas Discussed Possible Return to the Celtics

1 hour ago
441
Nike Kyrie 4

Nike Kyrie 4 ‘Cinnamon Toast Crunch’ Pops Up

2 hours ago
131

From High School to the G League: Darius Bazley Is Riding His Own 🌊

2 hours ago
514

Report: Carmelo Anthony Intends to Sign with the Rockets 🚀

3 hours ago
1,379

Enes Kanter: NBA Only Has ‘Five Teams’

6 hours ago
19,969