Carmelo Anthony intends to sign with the Houston Rockets upon clearing waivers, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times:

Carmelo Anthony intends to sign with the Houston Rockets upon becoming a free agent, league sources say, though it could be several more days before Melo is formally traded and clears waivers. Full @NYTSports coverage: https://t.co/8T4kLf6IrT — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 23, 2018

Melo, who is “expected to receive” a one-year deal at the League’s veteran minimum of $2.4 million, has to wait to become a free agent until his pending trade from Oklahoma City to Atlanta is finalized.

The Hawks have already agreed to release Anthony and he will still be paid the scheduled $27.9 million from his previous contract next season.

