Report: Carmelo Anthony to Part Ways with the Houston Rockets

by November 15, 2018
290

Carmelo Anthony will part ways with the Rockets, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Houston has “no immediate plans” to waive him. For now, he will remain on the roster, “but will not rejoin the team.”

Anthony, 34, averaged 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds through 10 games with the Rockets.

