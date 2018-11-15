Report: Carmelo Anthony to Part Ways with the Houston Rockets

Carmelo Anthony will part ways with the Rockets, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Houston has “no immediate plans” to waive him. For now, he will remain on the roster, “but will not rejoin the team.”

Carmelo Anthony’s brief stop with the Houston Rockets is over, league sources tell ESPN. Anthony will part ways with team, although there are no immediate plans to place 10-time All-Star on waivers. Team announcement is expected before Rockets play Golden State tonight. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 15, 2018

For now, Anthony will remain on the Rockets roster, but will not rejoin the team, sources said. Anthony’s wisest course of action could be exercising patience and allowing changes in league rosters – through trades, injuries, team needs — to create more playing options for him. https://t.co/L5aC5Ueah0 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 15, 2018

Anthony, 34, averaged 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds through 10 games with the Rockets.

