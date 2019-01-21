Report: Carmelo Traded to Bulls, Will Be Released and Become Free Agent

by January 21, 2019
1,099

The Houston Rockets have agreed to trade Carmelo Anthony and cash to the Chicago Bulls, according to ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski. However, Melo will apparently not suit up for Chicago and is set to be released and become a free agent if he clears waivers:

Wojnarowski further reports that the Lakers still have interest in Carmelo, but are hesitant to waive a player to create an open roster spot:

Anthony, 34, played in just 10 games for Houston, averaging 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds. He last took the court on November 8th.

‘It’d Be Great’: LeBron Hopeful for Opportunity To Play with Carmelo

  
