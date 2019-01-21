Report: Carmelo Traded to Bulls, Will Be Released and Become Free Agent

The Houston Rockets have agreed to trade Carmelo Anthony and cash to the Chicago Bulls, according to ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski. However, Melo will apparently not suit up for Chicago and is set to be released and become a free agent if he clears waivers:

The NBA office will not execute the trade today because it's a holiday, league sources tell ESPN. To clear the way for Kenneth Faried to sign and play tonight in Philadelphia, Rockets had to waive to James Nunnally. Trade call on 'Melo will likely be Tuesday. https://t.co/Oo2IA0nsJP — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 21, 2019

Anthony won't play a game for the Bulls, league source tells ESPN. He will be released and become a free agent if he clears waivers. https://t.co/Oo2IA0nsJP — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 21, 2019

Carmelo Anthony will not play a game for the Bulls, but it is possible that franchise holds off on waiving him until the trade deadline, league sources tell ESPN. Bulls could include him in a one-for-one trade, but can't aggregate his contract in another deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 21, 2019

Wojnarowski further reports that the Lakers still have interest in Carmelo, but are hesitant to waive a player to create an open roster spot:

Sources: The Lakers maintain interest in Anthony, but do not want to waive a guaranteed player to create a roster spot for him, league sources tell ESPN. If a roster spot eventually opens with LA, yes, the Lakers are a possible destination for Anthony. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 21, 2019

Anthony, 34, played in just 10 games for Houston, averaging 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds. He last took the court on November 8th.

