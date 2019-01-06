Report: Cleveland Waives Patrick McCaw

The Cavaliers have waived Partrick McCaw, the team announced via Twitter this afternoon.

ROSTER UPDATE: #Cavs sign Cameron Payne to 10-day contract; waive Patrick McCaw.

OFFICIAL ↓ https://t.co/ZrF8ATNNAe — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) January 6, 2019

McCaw recently signed a non-guaranteed two-year, $6 million offer sheet with Cleveland to leave Golden State. According to Charania, many playoff teams are “expected to express interest” in McCaw, who’s an unrestricted free agent, if he clears waivers as the deadline for non-guaranteed deals is Monday.

Cleveland, along with several playoff contenders, are expected to express interest in signing McCaw (unrestricted free agent) if he clears waivers. Guarantee deadline for McCaw (two years, $6M) — and other players on non-guaranteed deals around NBA — is Monday. https://t.co/QgZOUiPLVz — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 6, 2019

In three games, McCaw averaged 1.7 points per game.