Report: Cleveland Waives Patrick McCaw

by January 06, 2019
572

The Cavaliers have waived Partrick McCaw, the team announced via Twitter this afternoon.

McCaw recently signed a non-guaranteed two-year, $6 million offer sheet with Cleveland to leave Golden State. According to Charania, many playoff teams are “expected to express interest” in McCaw, who’s an unrestricted free agent, if he clears waivers as the deadline for non-guaranteed deals is Monday.

In three games, McCaw averaged 1.7 points per game.

 
