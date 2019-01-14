Report: Clint Capela to Miss 4-6 Weeks with a Right Thumb Injury

Houston Rockets center Clint Capela will miss the next 4-6 weeks with a right thumb injury, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. An MRI taken on Monday reportedly revealed ligament damage.
The 6-10 center is averaging 17.6 points, 12.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks this season. Houston is currently the No. 6 seed in the West with a 24-18 record.
