Dwane Casey has reached an agreement on a 5-year deal to become the next coach of the Detroit Pistons, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 11, 2018

Casey was fired by the Raptors a month ago despite leading the team to a franchise-best 59 wins this past regular season. In seven years with the organization, Casey posted an overall record of 320-238.

Detroit parted ways with Stan Van Gundy — as both coach and president of basketball operations — around the same time that Casey was let go by Toronto. Despite acquiring All-Star Blake Griffin at the 2018 trade deadline, the Pistons finished 39-43.

