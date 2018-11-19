Report: Grizzlies Interested in Signing Joakim Noah

The Grizzlies are interested in signing veteran forward Joakim Noah and there have been “extensive discussions” between both parties, reports Marc Stein of the New York Times.

There have been "extensive discussions" between the Grizzlies and Noah in recent days, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 19, 2018

Noah, 33, signed a four-year, $72 million deal in 2016 and was waived by the Knicks in October after spending two seasons with the franchise. The former Defensive Player of the Year has career averages of 8.9 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

