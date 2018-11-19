Report: Grizzlies Interested in Signing Joakim Noah

by November 19, 2018
236

The Grizzlies are interested in signing veteran forward Joakim Noah and there have been “extensive discussions” between both parties, reports Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Noah, 33, signed a four-year, $72 million deal in 2016 and was waived by the Knicks in October after spending two seasons with the franchise. The former Defensive Player of the Year has career averages of 8.9 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

RELATED
Knicks Waive Joakim Noah 👀

 
You Might Also Like
lou williams clippers post up
The Post Up

Post Up: Lou Williams Beats Bucks with OT Game-Winner 🚨

1 week ago
1,379
The Post Up

Post Up: Giannis Antetokoumpo Posts Triple-Double in W Against Kings

2 weeks ago
1,382
Joakim Noah
NBA

Knicks Waive Joakim Noah 👀

1 month ago
2,293
NBA

On The Rise: Dillon Brooks Has Already Arrived 💯

3 months ago
2,600
NBA

Report: Knicks to Part Ways With Joakim Noah Before Training Camp

3 months ago
7,154
NBA

Mike Conley: ‘Awkward Year’ for the Grizzlies

3 months ago
2,639
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Josh Richardson Fined $25K For Throwing Shoe Into Stands

54 mins ago
78
wizards verbal altercation practice

Report: Several Wizards Players Had Verbal Altercations at Practice

1 hour ago
1,233

‘We Got a Chance Now’: Allen Iverson Celebrates the Jimmy Butler Trade

3 hours ago
693

Report: Grizzlies Interested in Signing Joakim Noah

4 hours ago
236

Fits of the Week: Jimmy Butler Stunts in Philly Debut, CP3 Brings the #CamoDrip 💧

5 hours ago
891