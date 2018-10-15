Report: Jamal Crawford Joining the Phoenix Suns on a 1-Year Deal ☀️

Jamal Crawford‘s NBA journey isn’t over yet — the 3-time Sixth Man of the Year award winner is heading to the Phoenix Suns, per Shams Charania.

The 2018 Teammate of the Year winner brings veteran leadership to a team featuring young stars like Devin Booker, DeAndre Ayton, Josh Jackson and Mikal Bridges. Crawford hasn’t lost his scoring touch either, the 38-year-old scored 17.9 points per 36 minutes with the Minnesota Timberwolves a year ago.

2️⃣ generations. 1️⃣ mentality. The Phoenix Suns have a backcourt dedicated to buckets. pic.twitter.com/BfkkmQ5k3U — SLAM (@SLAMonline) October 15, 2018

