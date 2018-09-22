Report: Jimmy Butler Will Not Be Available to Play at Outset of Training Camp

by September 22, 2018
500

Jimmy Butler has informed the Timberwolves that he will not be available for on-court activities at the beginning of training camp, according to Jon Krawczynski and Shams Charania of The Athletic.  In addition, Butler will reportedly be allowed to miss media day on Monday.

The All-Star wing requested to be traded away from Minnesota earlier this week, giving the organization a list of the three teams (Knicks, Nets, Clippers) he would be willing to sign an extension with.

