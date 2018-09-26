Report: Jimmy Butler Prefers to Be Traded to the Miami Heat

All-Star Jimmy Butler has informed the Timberwolves that he prefers to be traded to the Miami Heat, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times:

Jimmy Butler and his agent Bernie Lee have informed Wolves ownership that Miami is Butler’s preferred trade destination, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 26, 2018

The Heat have pursued Butler as aggressively as any of the 20-plus teams to inquire thus far but, like many, have found it hard to get Minnesota to clearly communicate. League sources say Miami is a team that strongly appeals to the free agent-to-be Butler after a trade https://t.co/YYTQT8FW22 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 26, 2018

Butler, who did not report to media day on Monday, previously gave Minnesota a list of three teams he would be willing to sign an extension with: the Knicks, Nets and Clippers. It appears that list may be growing.

