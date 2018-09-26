Report: Jimmy Butler Prefers to Be Traded to the Miami Heat

by September 26, 2018
532

All-Star Jimmy Butler has informed the Timberwolves that he prefers to be traded to the Miami Heat, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times:

Butler, who did not report to media day on Monday, previously gave Minnesota a list of three teams he would be willing to sign an extension with: the Knicks, Nets and Clippers. It appears that list may be growing.

Report: Jimmy Butler Declines to Rejoin Timberwolves

  
