Report: Jimmy Butler Requests Trade from Timberwolves 👀

All-Star Jimmy Butler has requested a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves, reports Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic:

Jimmy Butler has requested a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves, league sources tell me and @JonKrawczynski. Butler has given Minnesota a list of one-to-three teams with whom he’s open to signing extension, in anticipation of trade. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 19, 2018

Less than one week before Timberwolves’ training camp begins. After weeks of contemplating future in Minnesota, Butler informed Tom Thibodeau on Tuesday, sources said. https://t.co/0n882h9l1t — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 19, 2018

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the three preferred destinations for Butler are the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks:

Minnesota’s Jimmy Butler has three preferred destinations for a trade, league sources tell ESPN: The Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks. Those three teams have max cap space to sign Butler as a free agent in July. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 19, 2018

Wolves head coach Tom Thibodeau is apparently still resistant to the idea of moving Jimmy, per Krawczynski:

Tom Thibodeau has been resistant to the idea of trading Butler, we’re told. With media day on Monday and training camp set to being on Tuesday, the clock is ticking. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) September 19, 2018

In 2017-18, the 29-year-old wing averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.

RELATED

Report: Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns Remain at Odds