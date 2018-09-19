Report: Jimmy Butler Requests Trade from Timberwolves 👀

by September 19, 2018
2,162

All-Star Jimmy Butler has requested a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves, reports Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic:

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the three preferred destinations for Butler are the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks:

Wolves head coach Tom Thibodeau is apparently still resistant to the idea of moving Jimmy, per Krawczynski:

In 2017-18, the 29-year-old wing averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.

RELATED
Report: Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns Remain at Odds

    
