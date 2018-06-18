Report: Cavaliers ‘Making Calls’ About Kawhi Leonard

by June 18, 2018
1,573

Add the Cavaliers to the list of teams inquiring about superstar forward Kawhi Leonard, who reportedly wants out of San Antonio.

According to Terry Pluto of The Plain Dealer, the Cavs are “making calls” about Kawhi, though it’s hard to envision how a deal gets done:

The Cavs are one of several teams making calls to San Antonio about Kawhi Leonard. It’s hard to see how they can work a deal for Leonard, who has only one year left on his contract.

Kevin Love has a $24 million deal for 2018-19 and a $25 million player option for 2019-20. That could make him attractive in a trade. But I’m not sure a Leonard/Love deal would have much interest to the Spurs, who would want multiple assets.

Leonard apparently is not concerned about missing out on a five-year, $219 million contract extension and prefers to be traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

RELATED
Report: Suns Expected to Probe a Kawhi Leonard Trade Using No. 1 Pick

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Clippers Willing to Offer Tobias Harris and a Pick for Kawhi Leonard

27 mins ago
447
NBA

Shaquille O’Neal: LeBron James Shouldn’t Chase Championships

5 hours ago
2,314
NBA

Report: Kawhi Leonard Feels Betrayed By the Spurs

5 hours ago
10,477
NBA

Report: Suns Expected to Probe a Kawhi Leonard Trade Using No. 1 Pick

2 days ago
5,781
kawhi leonard trade lakers
NBA

Report: Kawhi Leonard Wants Trade From Spurs

3 days ago
14,199
NBA

LeBron James Visited Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem Prior to NBA Finals

3 days ago
32,307
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Report: Clippers Willing to Offer Tobias Harris and a Pick for Kawhi Leonard

27 mins ago
447

Report: Cavaliers ‘Making Calls’ About Kawhi Leonard

2 hours ago
1,573

Shaquille O’Neal: LeBron James Shouldn’t Chase Championships

5 hours ago
2,314

Report: Kawhi Leonard Feels Betrayed By the Spurs

5 hours ago
10,477

Zach Randolph’s Brother Shot and Killed Outside Indiana Bar

6 hours ago
1,837