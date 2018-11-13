Report: Kevin Durant, Draymond Green Confrontation Carried Into Locker Room

Kevin Durant and Draymond Green got into it during Monday night’s 121-116 OT loss to the Clippers.

On the final play of regulation, Green drove the length of the floor and turned the ball over, opting not to pass it to KD, who scored a game-high 33 points, in the backcourt. That appeared to spark this heated exchange:

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that during the argument, Green challenged Durant about his impending free agency:

Sources: In midst of verbal exchange on court late in Monday's game, Draymond Green challenged Kevin Durant about Durant's impending free agency. As teammates came at Green about his turnover, he responded. This has been a simmering issue for the Warriors today. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 13, 2018

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Marc J. Spears, the exchange carried into the locker room, as teammates “loudly confronted” Draymond for his decision-making down the stretch:

Story with @MarcJSpearsESPN and me: Late game exchange between Kevin Durant/Draymond Green carried into locker room Monday night, w/ teammates loudly confronting Green for decision-making on final play of regulation. Scene described as one of most intense of this G-State era. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 13, 2018

Organization is working through the aftermath of Monday night's episode today, league sources said. Story soon on https://t.co/XcwLHcsHad https://t.co/pQxXQz454V — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 13, 2018

Wojnarowski and Spears further report that no one had to be separated and “no hint of physicality loomed in the setting.”

