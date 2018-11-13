Report: Kevin Durant, Draymond Green Confrontation Carried Into Locker Room

by November 13, 2018
4,739

Kevin Durant and Draymond Green got into it during Monday night’s 121-116 OT loss to the Clippers.

On the final play of regulation, Green drove the length of the floor and turned the ball over, opting not to pass it to KD, who scored a game-high 33 points, in the backcourt. That appeared to spark this heated exchange:

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that during the argument, Green challenged Durant about his impending free agency:

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Marc J. Spears, the exchange carried into the locker room, as teammates “loudly confronted” Draymond for his decision-making down the stretch:

Wojnarowski and Spears further report that no one had to be separated and “no hint of physicality loomed in the setting.”

